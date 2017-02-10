Talking More Politics At Work? You’re Not Alone

February 10, 2017 11:33 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Office, Politics, Survey

A new survey shows we’re spending an average of two hours a day reading or talking politics.

In fact, 22% reported spending 3+ hours on the topic.

Also, nearly a third of those surveyed say they hear co-workers talking more about politics than work – and, even worse, half of those surveyed have seen a political conversation lead to a full-blown office argument.

The creators of productivity software who conducted the study say this political chatter is decreasing how much we get accomplished during the day.

But it’s sort of hard to turn off the switch right now, isn’t it?

