The Oldest American Has Died at 114

Adele Dunlap of New Jersey passed away at a hospital on Sunday. She had been known as the country’s oldest person since last July.

Rest in peace, Adele Dunlap. https://t.co/IILHBQFT7p — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 10, 2017

Dunlap was born on December 12th, 1902 and had three children, seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Her husband passed away in 1963.

Dunlap’s son says there’s really no explanation for her longevity. He says she didn’t exercise, ate whatever she wanted and smoked for a long time. The oldest known person living in the U.S. now is 113-year-old Delphine Gibson of Pennsylvania.