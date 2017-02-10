The Oldest American Has Died at 114

February 10, 2017 2:44 PM By Jenny Q
Adele Dunlap of New Jersey passed away at a hospital on Sunday. She had been known as the country’s oldest person since last July.

Dunlap was born on December 12th, 1902 and had three children, seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Her husband passed away in 1963.

Dunlap’s son says there’s really no explanation for her longevity. He says she didn’t exercise, ate whatever she wanted and smoked for a long time. The oldest known person living in the U.S. now is 113-year-old Delphine Gibson of Pennsylvania.

