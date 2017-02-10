Trump’s Border Wall Will Cost Around $21.6 Billion

Most of Donald Trump’s election campaign revolved around building a border wall between the United States and Mexico. Not only that, but he promised Mexico would pay for it. However, less than a week after Trump took office, the President of Mexico went on record saying that Mexico would not pay for the wall.

Well, there’s more bad news about the wall. According to Reuters, who managed to get access to an internal Homeland Security document, the wall will cost somewhere around $21.6 billion. It would consist of a series of fences and walls ( over 1,250 miles) and take about three and half years to build.

This price tag is a far cry from the $12 billion or so that Trump threw around during his campaign. Here’s a clip from Last Week Tonight which shows Trump giving out several different numbers…

And here’s Paul Ryan claiming the cost would be somewhere between $8 and $12 billion…

The new document in question has yet to be presented to the President. The Department of Homeland Security isn’t interested in commenting on the report saying…