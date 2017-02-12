GRAMMY Winners 2017: See the Full List

Today the buildup to the biggest night in music concludes with the 59th annual GRAMMYs.
You can follow along with Radio.com where we’ll be covering the night’s events in full.
Check out the winners and nominees below, with the winners in bold. Find the full list at GRAMMY.com.
Album of the Year
25 — Adele
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Views — Drake
A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson
Record of the Year
“Hello” — Adele
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Song of the Year
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“Hello” — Adele
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner
“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
Best New Artist
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
The Chainsmokers
Kelsea Ballerini
Anderson.Paak
Best Pop Vocal Album
25 — Adele
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande
Confident — Demi Lovato
This Is Acting — Sia
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Hello” – Adele
“Hold Up” – Beyonce
“Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber
“Piece by Piece (Idol Version)” – Kelly Clarkson
“Dangerous Woman” – Ariana Grande
Best Pop Duo /Group Performance
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“7 Years” – Lukas Graham
“Work” – Rihanna festauring Drake
“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul
“Stressed Out” – Twenty One Pilots
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Cinema – Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels – Bob Dylan
Stages Live – Josh Groban
Summertime: Wille Nelson Sings Gershwin – Willie Nelson
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway – Barbra Streisand
Best Dance Recording
“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
“Tearing Me Up” – Bob Moses
“Never Be Like You” – Flume featuring Kai
“Rinse & Repeat” – Riton featuring Kah-Lo
“Drinkee” – Sofi Tukker
Best Rock Album
California — Blink-182
Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant
Magma — Gojira
Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco
Weezer — Weezer
Best Rock Performance
“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)” – Alabama Shakes
“Don’t Hurt Yourself” – Beyoncé Featuring Jack White
“Blackstar” – David Bowie
“The Sound Of Silence (Live On Conan)” – Disturbed
“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots
Best Rock Song
“Blackstar” – David Bowie
“Burn The Witch” – Radiohead
“Hardwired” – Metallica
“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots
“My Name Is Human” – Highly Suspect
Best Metal Performance
“Shock Me” – Baroness
“Silvea” – Gojira
“Rotting in Vain” – Korn
“Dystopia” – Megadeth
“The Price is Wrong” – Periphery
Best Alternative Music Album
22, A Million — Bon Iver
Blackstar — David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Ology — Gallant
We Are King — KING
Malibu — Anderson.Paak
Anti — Rihanna
Best R&B Performance
“Turnin’ Me Up” – BJ The Chicago Kid
“Permission” – Ro James
“I Do” – Musiq Soulchild
“Needed Me” – Rihanna
“Cranes In The Sky” – Solange
Best R&B Song
“Come See Me” – PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake
“Exchange” – Bryson Tiller
“Kiss It Better” – Rihanna
“Lake By The Ocean” – Maxwell
“Luv” – Tory Lanez
Best R&B Album
In My Mind – BJ The Chicago Kid
Lalah Hathaway Live – Lalah Hathaway
Velvet Portraits – Terrace Martin
Healing Season – Mint Condition
Smoove Jones – Mya
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“The Three Of Me” – William Bell
“Woman’s World” – BJ The Chicago Kid
“Sleeping With The One I Love” – Fantasia
“Angel” – Lalah Hathaway
“Can’t Wait” – Jill Scott
Best Rap Performance
“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Panda” —Desiigner
“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne
“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West
Best Rap Album
Coloring Book – Chance The Rapper
And The Anonymous Nobody – De La Soul
Major Key – DJ Khaled
Views – Drake
Blank Face LP – ScHoolboy Q
The Life Of Pablo – Kanye West
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Freedom” – Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Hotline Bling” – Drake
“Broccoli” – D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
“Ultralight Beam” – Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
“Famous” – Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
Best Rap Song
“All The Way Up” – Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
“Famous” – Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
“Hotline Bling” – Drake
“No Problem” – Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Ultralight Beam” – Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
Best Country Solo Performance
“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
“My Church” — Maren Morris
“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
Best Country Duo or Group Performance
“Different For Girls” – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
“21 Summer” – Brothers Osborne
“Setting The World On Fire” – Kenny Chesney & P!nk
“Jolene” – Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton
“Think Of You” – Chris Young With Cassadee Pope
Best Country Album
Big Day In A Small Town – Brandy Clark
Full Circle – Loretta Lynn
Hero – Maren Morris
A Sailor’s Guide To Earth – Sturgill Simpson
Ripcord – Keith Urban
Best Country Song
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
“Die A Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett
“Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw
“My Church”- Maren Morris
“Vice” – Miranda Lambert
Best American Roots Performance
“Aint No Man” – The Avett Brothers
“Mother’s Children Have a Hard Time” – Blind Boys Of Alabama
“Factory Girl” – Rhiannon Giddens
“House of Mercy” – Sarah Jarosz
“Wreck You” – Lori McKenna
Best American Roots Song
“Alabama At Night” – Robbie Fulks
“City Lights” – Jack White
“Gulfstream” – Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars
“Kid Sister” – The Time Jumpers
“Wreck You” – Lori McKenna
Best Americana Album
True Sadness – The Avett Brothers
This Is Where I Live – William Bell
The Cedar Creek Sessions – Kris Kristofferson
The Bird & The Rifle – Lori McKenna
Kid Sister – The Time Jumpers
Best Musical Theater Album
Bright Star
The Color Purple
Fiddler On The Roof
Kinky Boots
Waitress
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls
“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots, Track from: Suicide Squad
“Just Like Fire” — P!nk, Track from: Alice Through The Looking Glass
“Purple Lamborghini” — Skrillex & Rick Ross, Track from: Suicide Squad
“Try Everything” — Shakira, Track from: Zootopia
“The Veil” — Peter Gabriel, Track from: Snowden
Best Soundtrack for Visual Media
Amy – (Various Artists)
Miles Ahead – (Miles Davis & Various Artists)
Straight Outta Compton – (Various Artists)
Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition) – (Various Artists)
Vinyl: The Essential Season 1 – (Various Artists)
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo — Amy Schumer
In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox — Carol Burnett
M Train — Patti Smith
Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A.Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia) — (Various Artists)
Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink — Elvis Costello
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Bridge of Spies – Thomas Newman, composer
Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight – Ennio Morricone, composer
The Revenant – Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composers
Star Wars: The Force Awakens – John Williams, composer
Stranger Things Volume 1 – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers
Stranger Things Volume 2 – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Best Music Video
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“River” — Leon Bridges
“Up & Up” — Coldplay
“Gosh” — Jamie XX
“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go
Best Music Film
I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead – Steve Aoki // Justin Krook
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years – The Beatles // Ron Howard
Lemonade – Beyoncé // Beyoncé Knowles Carter & Kahlil Joseph
The Music of Strangers – Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble // Morgan Neville
American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry – (Various Artists) //
George J. Flanigen IV
Best Recording Package
Anti (Deluxe Edition) – Ciarra Pardo & Robyn Fenty, art directors (Rihanna)
Blackstar – Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)
Human Performance – Andrew Savage, art director (Parquet Courts)
Sunset Motel – Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)
22, A Million – Eric Timothy Carlson, art director (Bon Iver)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Edith Piaf 1915 – 2015 – Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)
401 Days – Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark, art directors (J.Views)
I Like It When You Sleep, For your Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It (Box Set) – Samuel Burgess-Johnson & Matthew Healy, art directors (The 1975)
Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition) – Matt Taylor, art director (Trey Anastasio)
Tug of War (Deluxe Edition) – Simon Earith & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Are You Serious – Andrew Bird
Blackstar – David Bowie
Dig In Deep – Bonnie Raitt
Hit N Run Phase Two – Prince
Undercurrent – Sarah Jarosz