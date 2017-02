For the first time ever…in the history of any awards show…a man went home with the award for THE most talked about outfit.

Congratulations to Cee Lo Green! Your gold suit blew up the internet. In fact, it might be more popular than Lady Gaga’s meat dress. Who knew Cee Lo had a role in The Avengers: Infinity Wars? Or are you an Oscar?

Wtf is Cee Loo Green wearing?? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/PasSffYy16 — NO CHILL SPORTS (@NoChiIlSports) February 13, 2017

Were you trying to look like the Bond girl from Goldfinger?

Perhaps you were going for C3PO, Buddah, or a Ferrer Rocher?

Better luck next year!