DFW’s Maren Morris Wins Grammy For Best Country Solo Performance

Country singer Maren Morris of Arlington, who has played the Granada Theater, Ft. Worth Stockyards, etc., was nominated for (3) Grammy Awards, including Best new Artist.

Last night, friends of Morris gathered to watch the Grammy Awards, and cheer Morris’s Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance!

Major congratulations to Maren Morris for earning such a wonderful honor and here’s to her further success. Cheers!

CBS 11 has more!

