DFW’s Maren Morris Wins Grammy For Best Country Solo Performance

February 13, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Best Country Solo Performance Grammy Winner Maren Morris, Maren Morris, The Grammy Awards

Country singer Maren Morris of Arlington, who has played the Granada Theater, Ft. Worth Stockyards, etc., was nominated for (3) Grammy Awards, including Best new Artist.

Last night, friends of Morris gathered to watch the Grammy Awards, and cheer Morris’s Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance!

Major congratulations to Maren Morris for earning such a wonderful honor and here’s to her further success. Cheers!

CBS 11 has more!

