Jazz Singer Al Jarreau Has Died

February 13, 2017 6:07 AM
Filed Under: 76 years old, Al Jarreau, Dead, Died, Passed Away

Last night the GRAMMYs paid tribute to all the musicians we lost over the last year. Sadly, Al Jarreau was left out since he passed away early Sunday morning at the age of 76. Al was known for his hits “Breakin’ Away,” “We’re in This Love Together,” and the theme song to the hit TV show Moonlighting.

Jarreau passed away at 6AM in a Los Angeles hospital, with his family by his side. His family has asked that in lieu of flowers, fans consider a contribution to the Wisconsin Foundation for School Music.

His family also took a moment to say thank you to the fans and everyone that had ever worked with Al…

RIP Al. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends.

 

