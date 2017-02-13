John Legend Wants To Have More Babies With Chrissy Teigen

Earlier this year John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their first daughter Luna. Many have assumed that with the struggles the two had conceiving Luna that this might be it, however if John Legend has anything to say about it more babies will be on the way.

“We want to have more,” John told E! News.

“We had a hard time doing it ourselves, so we got some help. It resulted in Luna and hopefully it will result in a couple more kids in the future.”

Be on the look out for future Chrissy Teigen pregnancy announcements.