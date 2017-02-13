John Legend Wants To Have More Babies With Chrissy Teigen

February 13, 2017 4:09 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Baby, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Pregnancy, Rumors

Earlier this year John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their first daughter Luna. Many have assumed that with the struggles the two had conceiving Luna that this might be it, however if John Legend has anything to say about it more babies will be on the way.

“We want to have more,” John told E! News.

“We had a hard time doing it ourselves, so we got some help. It resulted in Luna and hopefully it will result in a couple more kids in the future.”

Be on the look out for future Chrissy Teigen pregnancy announcements.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live