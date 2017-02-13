Joy Villa Wore A “Make America Great Again” Dress To The GRAMMYs

February 13, 2017 6:51 AM
Grammys, joy villa, make america great again

First of all…who is Joy Villa?

Well, according to her Instagram page, she is a Grammy Considered Recording Artist (what does that even mean?), an  Actress, and an Awarded Vegan Bodybuilder. She’s also somewhat known for wearing “eye-catching” outfits at the GRAMMYs.

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

This year was no different, however, this year’s dress had more of a political statement. The dress featured Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, Make America Great Again.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

According to Villa, she was just expressing herself and standing up for what she believes in.

Trump actually owns the trademark for the slogan. Wonder if Villa had to pay to use it on her dress?

