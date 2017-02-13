Laverne Cox Apologizes To Metallica After Not Mentioning Them During GRAMMYs Intro

“Ladies and gentleman, all my gender non-binary people watching tonight, eight-time GRAMMY award winners and six-time GRAMMY winner, Lady Gaga,” Laverne Cox said in her GRAMMYs intro. Great, only one problem she forgot to mention Metallica.

Whoops! To make matters worse lead singer of Metallica, James Hetfield’s microphone didn’t work. Double whoops!

Understandably Metallica fans weren’t to happy with the situation:

Metallica thing is pissing me off. Laverne Cox doesn't intro, then mic doesn't work. That's a legendary band. No respect paid by Grammys. — Jay Zawaski (@JayZawaski670) February 13, 2017

Worst intro EVER @Lavernecox , you forgot to even SAY @Metallica cuz you were too caught up in your own crap.#GRAMMYS — Roberta Rich (@Roberta_Rich) February 13, 2017

Laverne Cox apologized for her mistake on Twitter after the show:

I am so sorry to #Metallica and all their fans. I am told I didn't say their names during the intro. Love you Metallica. You Rock. #Grammys — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 13, 2017

And for the most part fans seemed to accept her apology:

@Lavernecox Sweetie. As a lifelong Metallica fan, us true fans don't mind 🙂 I'm sure @Metallica are understanding as well. 😘 — MotherOfBoys (@3KnottyBoys) February 13, 2017