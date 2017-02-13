Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Gets The Cold Open On SNL

We had a feeling last week would not be the end of Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on SNL.

Last week, Melissa McCarthy’s eight minute sketch did so well, Saturday Night Live invited her back for another round of “Spicey.” Only this weekend, she got the cold open which included those famous words…

“Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night.”

In this edition, the gum was back, as well as the props for explaining things. However, the best addition was Spicer new podium! He went from picking it up to riding it around! Plus Kate McKinnon showed up as Jeff Sessions!