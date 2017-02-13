Prince Fielder & Wife, Chanel, Are Getting A Cooking Show

Now that Prince Fielder has retired from baseball, he can pretty much do whatever he wants. After a little downtime with the family, he’s already back to work on a new cooking show.

Prince, along with his wife Chanel, have teamed up for Fielder’s Choice which will air on Netflix and Hulu. Best we can tell, Prince and Chanel will judge different dishes from celebs and athletes. At the end of the show, they will pick the best dish. Fielder says…

“It’s not just baseball people. It’s a mixture of baseball people, actors, musicians, chefs and whatnot. They bring out different dishes, and at the end of the show, I give the one I like the most the ‘Fielder’s choice.’ It’s good TV.”

No word yet on when the show hits the streaming services, however, it appears the Fielders are already filming.

🎬 #FIELDERSCHOICE A photo posted by Prince Fielder (@officialprince84) on Jan 27, 2017 at 3:54pm PST