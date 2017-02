OMG! OMG! OMG! ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ is coming back!

In a new teaser released this morning by Netflix Titus Andromedon, played by Tituss Burgess, emulates Beyoncé, including the yellow dress and baseball bat.

Ellie Kemper and the crew will return for season three also which comes to Netflix on May 19th.

If you haven’t seen ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt you still have plenty of time to catch up, seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix.