Watch Police Officer Break Out His Dance Moves With Kids Who Were Allegedly Fighting

Recently an Ontario Canada police officer responded a 9-1-1 call about a street fight, and soon learned it was a different kind of battle.

Officer Jarrod Singh found 8 people surrounding one person… but not fighting… they were doing a dance-off!

Not only were they having a dance-off, they were filming it for a music video.

Officer Singh was so into their groove… that he jumped in… and surprised the kids with his own groove-moves, even challenging/partnering with one of the dancers.

Talk about good police/community relations! Officer Jarrod Singh knows how to connect on a different level… with music… and dancing

Smooth!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed