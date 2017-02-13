Blake Powers: Is My Garage Door Possessed!? LOL!

This past weekend was the final for my wife and I to deal with two households as we come down to the last two days of dealing with our previous apartment and moving into a town home.

Moving… should come with hazard pay! Haha! It’s simply… exhausting.

During the move-in process, you begin to learn the little idiosyncrasies of your new home. One we’re currently experiencing… is our dancing garage door! We have actually lost count as to how many times our garage door goes up and down… by itself! LOL! I think it wants to mambo!

This morning, maintenance began working on the issue and told me he’s never seen anything like this! He’s tried the usually trouble-shooting, even replacing a sensor, and our garage door continues doing it’s best impression of a faulty elevator. Do we have a ghost in our garage door?

Next step! The garage door company that services the community.

Wonder of the door will do it’s thing when they arrive?

Ever had a ghost in your garage door? Haha!

