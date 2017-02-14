90s Music Star Alanis Morisette: ROBBED!!!

TMZ reports last year, Alanis Morissette’s sued former business manager Jonathan Schwartz, who admitted last month to embezzling $4.8 million from her over a period of 4 years, and admitted to taking around $1.7 million for other clients. She reached a settlement with him last June.

Now, TMZ reports Alanis has been robbed!… of around $2,000,000 in jewelry!

This time, by burglars, who broke into her home, in a supposedly very secure area of Brentwood CA, last Thursday.

Fortunately, Alanis wasn’t home at the time.

Morissette is worth approx. $45,000,000 (give or take a few mil with the above in mind) and you can bet her security will soon be amped-up!

