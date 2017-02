ABC didn’t even wait for the end of this season to make a big announcement about the next. On last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel, along with Bachelor host Chris Harrison revealed who was going to step in as next season’s Bachelorette. Taking the reigns will be current contestant, and Dallas’ own Rachel Lindsay!

So this must mean Rachel doesn’t win, which is kind of a bummer, but at least we are now guaranteed a full season with her!

Via Hollywood Reporter