Dogs Can Tell If Someone Is Good or Bad

According to the journal Neuroscience and Biobehavioural Reviews, dogs can tell if a person is nice and if they they treat other people kind.

Metro reports researchers had dog owners to play-act a scenario, with their dogs watching.

The dog owners pretended to try to open a container, couldn’t and asked (2) researchers to help.

Each attempt, (1) researcher stood by docile, without responding… while the other helped the dog owner open the container… or completely refused to help. Both researchers offered a treat to the dog. In the described scenario, the dog took a treat from any of the researchers.

Here comes the change.

In the next scenario, one of the researchers completely refused to help open the container… and the dogs were more apt to not accept that researcher’s attempt to give them a treat, but did accept from the more quiet and helpful researcher. Yeah, dogs dig good attitudes!

Dogs judge you. Allow them to give you good judgement:).

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed