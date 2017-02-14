Jon Stewart Feels President Donald Trump Needs To Work On His Handshake

John Oliver and friend Jon Stewart were recently asked by TMZ about reporters planning to boycott The White House Correspondents Dinner. Oliver feels it’s unproductive and ridiculous. Jon Stewart however feels it’s important to go, because the dinner provides multiple scholarships.

What’s more entertaining… is Stewart talking about President Trump’s handshake needing improvement.

Click HERE and fast-forward Jon Stewart’s video to :46

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed