Lindsay Lohan Wants “Mean Girls” Sequel Called “Mean Moms”

February 14, 2017 11:37 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Fetch, Film, Lindsay Lohan, Mean Girls, mean girls 2, Mean Moms, movie, Sequel, Tina Fey

Mean Girls is getting adapted for the stage as a musical, but Lindsay Lohan is thirsty for a sequel.  The 2004 film helped carry her into superstardom, and she has been pushing for a followup film since the cast held a 10 year reunion.

Now, Lohan is pushing for a Mean Girls sequel titled Mean Moms, where she, and the rest of the mean girls from Evanston, Illinois are now mothers.  Lohan told Daily Mail Online, Mean Girls 2 would be great, it’s something I’ve always interested in doing… it has such a great cult following it, would be wonderful to do something else.  All of us should have kids, like a Housewives of… And all my kids are from Africa… we’ve adopted them or something funny.”

So far, Fey look to be solely focused on the musical adaptation of Mean Girls, and unfortunately a direct sequel to the 2004 classic doesn’t appear to be on anyone’s radar (except Lohan’s) anytime soon.

Via Eyewitness News

