Man Attempts To Crack An 80 Foot Bullwhip

February 14, 2017 8:05 AM By Rebekah Black
Serious question…what’s the purpose of an eighty foot bullwhip?

Sadly, we don’t have an answer to that question. We even googled it! With or without an answer, we do know that cracking an eighty foot long bullwhip is a terrible idea!

Thanks to Bryan Ropar for testing out this bad boy and posting it on YouTube.

As expected, things did not go well. Poor Bryan actually whipped himself during the process. In the first attempt, the rope barely missed him. However, he clearly feared for his life by screaming out a cuss word. So…if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

Yep, Bryan got got! Right in the shin. It broke the skin and drew a little bit of blood. Ouch!

