Matt Damon Claims He’s The Father Of Jimmy Kimmel’s Baby

Jimmel Kimmel and Matt Damon have been feuding since 2003. It all started when Kimmel repeatedly bumped Damon from the show. Years later, the fight all came to a head when Kimmel’s then girlfriend, Sarah Silverman, confessed on the show that she had been involved with Matt Damon.

Needless to say, there’s still beef between these two celebrities. In fact, Damon actually has Kimmel questioning who is the real father of his baby!!!

Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly are having a baby! Or are they? During a doctor’s office visit, Matt Damon shows up declaring he is the real father of the child.

Yes, it’s an episode of The Unborn Identity. At one point, they decide to let the baby decide who’s the father. It’s Oscar winner VS Emmy loser! That is until the doctor suggests they take a DNA test. As you’ve probably already guessed, they bring in father of all paternity tests…Maury Povich (played by Martin Short)!

As it turns out, neither Jimmy or Matt are the father of Molly’s baby. It’s Tracy Morgan!!!