Take A Look At These “Valentine’s Day” Statistics!

Valentines Day isn’t the same, worldwide.

In Finland, Valentine’s Day (Ystävänpäivä) translates into “Friend’s Day”, and focuses on celebrating friendships.

Here are some interesting stats on Valentine’s Day:

189,000,000 million rose stems are sold today

6,000,000 couples get engaged today

73% of men buy flowers today – 27% of women

53% of women say they will end their relationship if they don't receive something for Valentine's Day

43% of Millennials prefer Valentine's Day to propose or be proposed to

Taking into consideration I’ve been moving and worked 7:30am – 12mid yesterday, I have to put a rush on Valentine’s Day. Gotta go…:)!

