Take A Look At These “Valentine’s Day” Statistics!

Valentines Day isn’t the same, worldwide.
In Finland, Valentine’s Day (Ystävänpäivä) translates into “Friend’s Day”, and focuses on celebrating friendships.
Here are some interesting stats on Valentine’s Day:
- 189,000,000 million rose stems are sold today
- 6,000,000 couples get engaged today
- 73% of men buy flowers today – 27% of women
- 53% of women say they will end their relationship if they don’t receive something for Valentine’s Day
- 43% of Millennials prefer Valentine’s Day to propose or be proposed to
Taking into consideration I’ve been moving and worked 7:30am – 12mid yesterday, I have to put a rush on Valentine’s Day. Gotta go…:)!
Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP
©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed