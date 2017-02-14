Take A Look At These “Valentine’s Day” Statistics!

February 14, 2017 2:15 PM By Blake Powers
Valentines Day isn’t the same, worldwide.

In Finland, Valentine’s Day (Ystävänpäivä) translates into “Friend’s Day”, and focuses on celebrating friendships.

Here are some interesting stats on Valentine’s Day:

  • 189,000,000 million rose stems are sold today
  • 6,000,000 couples get engaged today
  • 73% of men buy flowers today – 27% of women
  • 53% of women say they will end their relationship if they don’t receive something for Valentine’s Day
  • 43% of Millennials prefer Valentine’s Day to propose or be proposed to

Taking into consideration I’ve been moving and worked 7:30am – 12mid yesterday, I have to put a rush on Valentine’s Day. Gotta go…:)!

