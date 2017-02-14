What Is Each State’s Favorite Romantic Comedy?

Sometimes you just want to spend the night cuddling on the couch watching one of your favorite movies. Sometimes the movies are sappy and aren’t traditionally considered “good” movies. Who cares? If your ideal Valentine’s Day is snuggling on the couch with your boo while you two watch a Rom-Com, more power to you.

And we know there are plenty of movies to choose from for a quiet night indoors, so if you’re having trouble deciding which Rom-Com to choose for your evening in, peep this list of each state’s favorite Rom-Com.

Decluttr looked at Google Search data from each state to find the most searched for movie. Love Actually proved to be the most searched for film across the country, with Sweet Home Alabama coming in second and My Big Fat Greek Wedding being the third most searched.

Here’s the entire list:

Alabama: Sweet Home Alabama

Alaska: The Proposal

Arizona: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Arkansas: Sweet Home Alabama

California: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Colorado: Splash

Connecticut: Splash

Delaware: Love Actually

Florida: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Georgia: Bewitched

Hawaii: 50 First Dates

Idaho: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Illinois: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Indiana: Bewitched

Iowa: Sweet Home Alabama

Kansas: Pretty Woman

Kentucky: Sweet Home Alabama

Louisiana: Pretty Woman

Maine: Love Actually

Maryland: Love Actually

Massachusetts: Love Actually

Michigan: Friends With Benefits

Minnesota: Love Actually

Mississippi: Sweet Home Alabama

Missouri: Splash

Montana: Pretty Woman

Nebraska: Friends With Benefits

Nevada: What Happens in Vegas

New Hampshire: Love Actually

New Jersey: Moonstruck

New Mexico: Just Go With It

New York: When Harry Met Sally

North Carolina: Pretty Woman

North Dakota: Pretty Woman

Ohio: Friends With Benefits

Oklahoma: Sweet Home Alabama

Oregon: Moonstruck

Pennsylvania: Love Actually

Rhode Island: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

South Carolina: The Proposal

South Dakota: Friends With Benefits

Tennessee: Sweet Home Alabama

Texas: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Utah: Just Go For It

Vermont: Love Actually

Virginia: Love Actually

Washington: Sleepless in Seattle

West Virginia: Sweet Home Alabama

Wisconsin: Love Actually

Wyoming: Just Go With It

Via WCNC