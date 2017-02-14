What Is Each State’s Favorite Romantic Comedy?

Sometimes you just want to spend the night cuddling on the couch watching one of your favorite movies. Sometimes the movies are sappy and aren’t traditionally considered “good” movies. Who cares? If your ideal Valentine’s Day is snuggling on the couch with your boo while you two watch a Rom-Com, more power to you.
And we know there are plenty of movies to choose from for a quiet night indoors, so if you’re having trouble deciding which Rom-Com to choose for your evening in, peep this list of each state’s favorite Rom-Com.
Decluttr looked at Google Search data from each state to find the most searched for movie. Love Actually proved to be the most searched for film across the country, with Sweet Home Alabama coming in second and My Big Fat Greek Wedding being the third most searched.
Here’s the entire list:
Alabama: Sweet Home Alabama
Alaska: The Proposal
Arizona: My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Arkansas: Sweet Home Alabama
California: My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Colorado: Splash
Connecticut: Splash
Delaware: Love Actually
Florida: My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Georgia: Bewitched
Hawaii: 50 First Dates
Idaho: My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Illinois: My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Indiana: Bewitched
Iowa: Sweet Home Alabama
Kansas: Pretty Woman
Kentucky: Sweet Home Alabama
Louisiana: Pretty Woman
Maine: Love Actually
Maryland: Love Actually
Massachusetts: Love Actually
Michigan: Friends With Benefits
Minnesota: Love Actually
Mississippi: Sweet Home Alabama
Missouri: Splash
Montana: Pretty Woman
Nebraska: Friends With Benefits
Nevada: What Happens in Vegas
New Hampshire: Love Actually
New Jersey: Moonstruck
New Mexico: Just Go With It
New York: When Harry Met Sally
North Carolina: Pretty Woman
North Dakota: Pretty Woman
Ohio: Friends With Benefits
Oklahoma: Sweet Home Alabama
Oregon: Moonstruck
Pennsylvania: Love Actually
Rhode Island: My Big Fat Greek Wedding
South Carolina: The Proposal
South Dakota: Friends With Benefits
Tennessee: Sweet Home Alabama
Texas: My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Utah: Just Go For It
Vermont: Love Actually
Virginia: Love Actually
Washington: Sleepless in Seattle
West Virginia: Sweet Home Alabama
Wisconsin: Love Actually
Wyoming: Just Go With It
Via WCNC