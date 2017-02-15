Ashton Kutcher Gives Emotional Testimony in Court About Child Trafficking

Here’s an example of celebrities being used for good to fight larger issues at hand in the world. Actor Ashton Kutcher gave an emotional testimony in the court about child trafficking. In this testimony, Ashton recounts FBI raids he’s been on saying, “I’ve seen things no body should see.” He discusses situations where even Department of Homeland Security reaching out to him and his foundation for help finding a perpetrator. “An actor and his foundation,” he said. “That’s my day job and I’m sticking to it.”

What many don’t know about the actor is that’s he’s been fighting issues of child slavery like this for years. He also discussed in his impassioned speech his work with Thorn (previously the Demi and Ashton Foundation) on building software to combat human trafficking.

EARLIER: Actor Ashton Kutcher gives emotional testimony discussing child trafficking at Senate hearing https://t.co/acCxYodnv0 pic.twitter.com/vRYbveA2Zv — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 15, 2017

the testimony ashton kutcher is giving right now on modern slavery / sex trafficking is … i mean, i have tears in my eyes. — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) February 15, 2017