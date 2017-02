Think Lady Gaga lip-synched that halftime performance? Here are her isolated vocals, taken straight off her mic.

Keep in mind, she’s suspended from the inside of the NRG Stadium roof while singing – plus she’s also dancing when she hits the stage. Not the easiest conditions under which to hit the notes, which makes what she was actually doing even more remarkable.

Now, envision yourself hanging from a wire with a mic in your hand – and judge for yourself.