Firefighters battled an early blaze this morning after a Corner Bakery in Plano caught fire around 5am. The bakery, located in the 900 block of N. Central Expressway, north of West Plano Expressway near Collin Creek Mall, had been burning for a while before someone saw and notified emergency services.

Plano Fire-Rescue battles blaze at Corner Bakery near Collin Creek Mall | gif via @TommyNoel https://t.co/6LOQZtvGTF pic.twitter.com/rrG38659WX — Liz Farmer (@liz_farmer) February 15, 2017

LIVE on @KRLD at 7A on fire at Corner Bakery in #Plano. Extent of damage still unknown but no injuries reported! 📷: @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/7dH8QiBrP4 — Kristin Weisell (@KristinWeisKRLD) February 15, 2017

Plano Firefighters are using the ladder truck to fight the fire from above. Just hot spots at this point pic.twitter.com/BxPdazn1Do — Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) February 15, 2017

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and although the building suffered “significant” damage, no injuries were reported.

Via WFAA