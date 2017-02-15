Harrison Ford Accidentally Flew Over A Passenger Plane Headed To Dallas

As much as we hate to say it, perhaps it’s time to take away Harrison Ford’s pilot’s license.

The actor has been involved in several accidents over the course of his flying career, one of which happened back in 2015 when he had to make an emergency landing on a golf course due to engine failure. However, this incident is a little different.

Yesterday, Ford mistakenly flew over a passenger plane headed to Dallas and landed on a taxiway. The crew at John Wayne Airport told Ford to land on runway 20-L. Ford repeated back the orders, knew where he was supposed to land, but ended up on the taxiway. Ford can even be heard asking…

“Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

Thankfully, there was no accident. Just a bot of a scary moment for Ford and the one hundred plus passengers of American Airlines Flight 1456.

Ford could be facing some penalties though. Landing on the taxiway is a violation of Federal Aviation Administration safety rules. He could get anything from a “slap on the wrist” warning letter to having his license suspended.