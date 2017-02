For the third time Kate Upton will be the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model.

Not only will this be her third time on the cover, but the issue will have three different covers:

The 2017 SI Swimsuit Covers have been revealed. Welcome back, @KateUpton! Follow the link for more photos and video https://t.co/4cszjybbVp pic.twitter.com/y7TguJdPVD — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 15, 2017

The news was revealed last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

Kate responded to the news on Facebook last night:

The SI Swimsuit issue is available now. It also features Hannah Jeter, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Chrissy Teigen, Christie Brnkly, Hailey Clauson, and Nina Agdal.