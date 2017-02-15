Listen To Mozart Played On Mozart’s Piano

What would it be like to play Mozart’s own piano?

Composer and musicologist Robert Levin is also an authority on early and ancient musical instruments, and gives us an idea.

This particular piano was used by Mozart over the last ten years of his life, and is notable for several differences. For starters, piano keys 250 years ago looked very different – and Mozart’s keyboard of choice was 2 octaves shorter. Levin goes on to describe exactly how Italian pianos made very unique sounds thanks to their construction – further influencing the music that Mozart and his peers composed.

Listen HERE.

It really is something to hear.