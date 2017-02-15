“Modern Family” Star Sofia Vergara Wants Her Embryo Battle Ended

Sofia Vergara, star of ABC’s Modern Family and wife to True Blood star Joe Manganiello is ready to put an end to ex-husband Nick Loeb wanting to bring their embryos to term, without her required legal consent, according to TMZ.

For two years, Loeb has been battling Vergara for control of their embryos and now she has filed legal docs that Loeb signed a contract with her and the terms are clear… without a MUTUAL agreement, the embryos cannot be brought to term. That… will NEVER happen.

In addition, Vergara is seeking money, which could be due to what she has had to spend fighting this futile battle.

