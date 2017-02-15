See How Much The State Department Is Spending… On Silverware!!!

February 15, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Lennox Holdings, President Trump Budget Cuts, Silverware, State Department Silverware, The State Department

Wonder if President Trump will add this to his list of possible budget cuts?

How about Lenox Holdings landing a $71,700 contract with The State Department … for “Embassy Scroll” carved  silverware, as reported by TMZ!

Lennox previously landed a $284,000 State Department silverware contract in August. Wow! That’s a LOT of mouth utensils!

A State Dept. official told TMZ that with 400 locations, silverware is constantly replenished.

Does this mean foreign dignitaries, guests or staff are five-fingering the silverware? LOL!

Can’t they just go to Ross, Marshalls or TJ Maxx and load up? Hehe!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live