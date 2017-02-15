See How Much The State Department Is Spending… On Silverware!!!

Wonder if President Trump will add this to his list of possible budget cuts?

How about Lenox Holdings landing a $71,700 contract with The State Department … for “Embassy Scroll” carved silverware, as reported by TMZ!

Lennox previously landed a $284,000 State Department silverware contract in August. Wow! That’s a LOT of mouth utensils!

A State Dept. official told TMZ that with 400 locations, silverware is constantly replenished.

Does this mean foreign dignitaries, guests or staff are five-fingering the silverware? LOL!

Can’t they just go to Ross, Marshalls or TJ Maxx and load up? Hehe!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed