Squirrel Chases and Scratches Would-Be Robber Into Hands of Police

February 15, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Adam Pearl of Meridian, Idaho had been away from his home Tuesday and upon returning… he soon realized… someone uninvited had been there!
Fortunately Pearl’s mighty household protector… “Joey”… was there… and drove the person away… and the scratch marks he gave the guy helped police with the case. Good job… for a squirrel!!!
Joey earned some his favorite treats that day… “Whoppers”
Click HERE to see video of Joey and more squirrelly-details!

