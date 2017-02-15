The Dallas Cowboys Sent Out Valentine’s Day Cards Featuring Dak & Zeke

It’s never too late to send someone you love a Valentine. Especially for that sports fan in your life.

Yes, yesterday was Valentine’s Day. And just about every sports team in DFW sent out a specialty Valentine’s Day card.

The Dallas Mavericks gave us Cupid Dirk! There’s nothing like seeing a 7 foot tall man wearing a baby diaper.

❤️💘❤️ A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:03am PST

The Rangers gave us “Captain” laying seductively on some rose petals.

♥️Happy #Valentines Day, Rangers fans!♥️ A post shared by Rangers ⚾️ (@rangers) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:37am PST

However the clear winner of the Valentine’s Day card war goes to your Dallas Cowboys, who gave us a little bit of Dak and Zeke!

Happy #ValentinesDay A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:21am PST

Happy #ValentinesDay #CowboysNation A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:08am PST

Love, love, LOVE!!!!!! Bonus points for being able to print these out and send them to all your friends!