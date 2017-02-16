$100,000 Found In Old TV!

February 16, 2017 2:15 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: $100, 000 Found In Old TV, Antique Televisions, Lost Money, Old TVs, Recycled Televisions, Recyclying Plants

I am happy when I find a misplaced $20 bill.

Imagine the surprise on the face of the Ontario Canada recycling plant employee… who found $100,000… in a soon-to-be recycled TV!

WATCH the CNN video and learn who’s money it is and what happened!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live