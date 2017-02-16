Be Prepared For Store & Restaurant Closures, Today Is A Day Without An Immigrant

You may notice today that some of your favorite stores and restaurants are closed. If you own a business, you might be missing a few employees. If you are a teacher, some of your students might not be in their seats.
Why?
Well, February 16th, 2017, is “A Day Without Immigrants.” As a form of peaceful protest, all undocumented, residents, citizens, and immigrants from all over the world are staying home from work and school today. #DayWithoutImmigrants
You might actually be surprised by how many people are missing from your workday. In fact, our coworkers down the hall at La Grande are taking a stand today. We support their right to do so 100%.
How much of an impact do you think today will have on the economy?
By the way, here are several places (courtesy of NBC and Telemundo) that will be closed today…
- Super Mercado Monterrey – all locations
- Pancho Tacos – all locations
- Taqueria Saltillo – all locations
- El Rancho Supermarket – all locations
- Canales Furniture – all locations
- La Michoacana Meat Market – Abram Street in Arlington (closing early)
- Cesar Tacos – all locations
- Happy Dogs – Dallas
- Taqueria la Super Sabrosa – all locations
- La Chikita Todo Para sus Fiestas
- El Mercadito Super Market – Arlington