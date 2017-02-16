Be Prepared For Store & Restaurant Closures, Today Is A Day Without An Immigrant

You may notice today that some of your favorite stores and restaurants are closed. If you own a business, you might be missing a few employees. If you are a teacher, some of your students might not be in their seats.

Why?

Well, February 16th, 2017, is “A Day Without Immigrants.” As a form of peaceful protest, all undocumented, residents, citizens, and immigrants from all over the world are staying home from work and school today. #DayWithoutImmigrants

#DayWithoutImmigrants Today is the day. Show the economy who you are and the power you have to change it. @DTrumpExposed @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/hYLNyJg9cx — #TrumpChats (@BrockMathias1) February 16, 2017

You might actually be surprised by how many people are missing from your workday. In fact, our coworkers down the hall at La Grande are taking a stand today. We support their right to do so 100%.

How much of an impact do you think today will have on the economy?

By the way, here are several places (courtesy of NBC and Telemundo) that will be closed today…