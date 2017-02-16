“Fast & Furious” Star Paul Walker’s Daughter’s Legal Team Furious Over Hidden Porsche Employee Emails

TMZ reports lawyers for Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, have filed documents claiming Porsche concealed emails from them, concerning the Porsche Carrera GT, the model Paul was killed in, in 2013.

After reviewing redacted emails, one of Meadow Walker’s lawyers found an email from a Porsche employee noting up to 200 1280 Carrera GTs were ‘totaled” between 2004-2006, the first 2 years they were sold and “This would be great news to the remaining owners as the GT becomes more rare.” The employee also noted, “Another Carrera bites the dust as a bodyshop mechanice who claimed he was going less than 30mph smashed into a telephone poll. Looks like he was going more than 30 to me!”

Another employee’s email reacted to the amount of accidents saying, “This is in the back of my head every time I get behind the wheel of one of these. It’s just hidden behind the shit-eating grin!”

If all true, this is simply… deplorable.

Jeffrey Milam, Meadow’s lawyer, told TMZ, “Any ethical company would have withdrawn the car from the market — or, at the very least, warned the public about its dangers.”

Meadow Walkers’s legal team are requesting a judge impose sanctions on Porsche for allegedly deliberately hiding emails from them.

Story developing…

