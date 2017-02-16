“Fast & Furious” Star Paul Walker’s Daughter’s Legal Team Furious Over Hidden Porsche Employee Emails

February 16, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Car Accidents, Fast & Furious Franchise, Lawyers, Meadow Walker, Paul Walker, Porsche, Porsche Accidents, Redacted Emails

TMZ reports lawyers for Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, have filed documents claiming Porsche concealed emails from them, concerning the Porsche Carrera GT, the model Paul was killed in, in 2013.

After reviewing redacted emails, one of Meadow Walker’s lawyers found an email from a Porsche employee noting up to 200 1280 Carrera GTs were ‘totaled” between 2004-2006, the first 2 years they were sold and “This would be great news to the remaining owners as the GT becomes more rare.” The employee also noted, “Another Carrera bites the dust as a bodyshop mechanice who claimed he was going less than 30mph smashed into a telephone poll. Looks like he was going more than 30 to me!”

Another employee’s email reacted to the amount of accidents saying, “This is in the back of my head every time I get behind the wheel of one of these. It’s just hidden behind the shit-eating grin!”

If all true, this is simply… deplorable.

Jeffrey Milam, Meadow’s lawyer, told TMZ, “Any ethical company would have withdrawn the car from the market — or, at the very least, warned the public about its dangers.”

Meadow Walkers’s legal team are requesting a judge impose sanctions on Porsche for allegedly deliberately hiding emails from them.

Story developing…

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live