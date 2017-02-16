Licorice Potentially Harmful To Developing Baby, Pregnant Women Should Avoid Consumption

Add licorice to the ever-expanding list of things pregnant women can’t enjoy.

A new study has experts saying that pregnant women should avoid the treat, as it can cause harm to the cognitive abilities of the developing child. The American Journal of Epidemiology studied over a thousand mothers in Finland, analyzing them and their healthy babies. 13 years later, they found that the kids whose moms consumed licorice while pregnant averaged about seven points lower on IQ tests, and had triple the risk for problems related to attention deficit disorder.

The root of the issue comes from licorice containing the sweetener “glycyrrhizin,” so it would be a good idea to look out for this ingredient in anything you consume if you are pregnant. But don’t worry if Twizzlers are your favorite snack. The red Twizzlers do not contain glycyrrhizin, and the black licorice only contains a small amount of the licorice extract according to Hershey.

And according to the study, the women whose children suffered from cognitive issues ate about 100 grams of the treat daily.

Via She Knows