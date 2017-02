OMG! Benson and Stabler are back together again.

It’s hard to believe it’s been six years since we’ve seen Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni on television together. While they may not be partnering back up on SVU, they did manage to squeeze in some friend time of Valentine’s Day.

Mariska posted the most adorable mini reunion pic on Instagram, which features Christopher getting ready to plant a kiss right on her temple.

And then that happened… Just when I thought Valentine's Day was over. A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

OMG! Such a sweet moment.