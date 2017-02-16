Monopoly Lovers Vote Out A Game Piece As Hasbro Prepares New Version

By Blake Powers
In 1935, Monopoly added the thimble to it’s player pieces. Now, in an effort to bring the long-loved game up-to-date for new generations, voters say be gone to the thimble, and so… it will be!

CBS 11 reports Hasbro Inc. is holding a planet-wide contest, allowing people to choose the eight player tokens to be used in a soon-to-be updated version of Monopoly.

The possibility of hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck, replacing the hat, dog and or cat, is very likely.

On March 19, Hasbro Inc. will announced the winners and the updated version of the boardgame classic will be released in August.

What kind of token do you feel would help update Monopoly?

I have a few suggestions:

  • a cell-phone
  • a video game player
  • a computer mouse

What suggestions do you have?

