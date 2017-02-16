Nokia Plans to Bring Back the Classic 3310 Cell Phone

The legendary phone is rumored to appear at the at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this month.

For those of us who have had a cell phone since the early 2000’s, you probably used to own a Nokia 3310. This was the phone to own back in the day, interchangeable casing, long lasting battery life, a nearly indestructible design and of course it came with snake. the rumor comes from notable phone leaker Evan Blass of the VentureBeat. The point of re- release is to compete with other android operated “basic” phone (anything that is not a smart phone) market. The Phone is so iconic and well know it could very well be the phone that makes a come back for those of us who cant stand the to many uses of a smart phone. The Nokia 3310 was originally released in 2000 and predates the smart phone era by more than 10 years. Kids today will never understand how useful that little basic phone was.