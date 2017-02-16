Subway Performer, Mike Yung, Goes Viral Singing “A Change Is Gonna Come”

Aside from pizza rat, some pretty cool things happen in the subway. Not everything below ground is creepy and gross. Occasionally, you find diamond in the rough.

Mike Yung, is a subway performer. And not your typical everyday subway performer. This guy is good. So good, he should have an album. Sadly, Mike had a deal when he was only 15-years-old, but it fell through after the company went bankrupt.

Don’t worry, things seem to be going pretty great for the singer these days. Yung has gone viral on multiple occasions. In fact, just a few months ago he got the opportunity to sing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Of course when you’re on TV, you have a little something called production quality. So, if there;s even the slightest bit of doubt in his voice, just watch some of his other subway performances.

How does anyone ever get to work? We would sit and listen to him all day long!