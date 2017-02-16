Teen Sneeks into VIP Section at a Concert By Changing the Bands Wikipedia Page

How many of us have ever tried to sneak into VIP but end up getting caught. Not this kid.

Adam Boyd from Crewe, UK, was trying to see The Sherlocks at the Royal Albert Hall in Manchester with a friend showed up late to a show and ended up in the back with a terrible view. Adam saw the VIP section and saw an opportunity. He quickly came up with the idea to alter the bands Wikipedia page to say that he was the lead singers cousin, and even influenced their first single. Pretty smart idea right? He then showed the bouncer the page and was let in. Adam was in VIP for a couple of songs before returning to his friend in the back of the crowd.

Well I guess we all have a to get into VIP now, “We’re the lead singers Cousin!”