“The Ellen Degeneres Show” Wins “TITI” Court Case

Last June on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in a segment titled ‘What’s Wrong with These Signs”, Ellen pronounced Georgia real estate agent Titi Pierce’s name, “Titty”, versus “Tee Tee”, as reported by TMZ.

Titi Pierce decide to sue!

Recently, a judge said, “The letter ‘I’ in the English language can be pronounced in several ways. While Titi chooses to pronounce her name with “e”, there is nothing demonstrably false in pronouncing it with “i” as DeGeneres did.”

Case dismissed!

If “Titty”… ahem… I mean “Tee Tee” Pierce… had played this well, she probably would have sold more houses in the past year than she had in several combined.

Best wishes to “Titi Pierce” and may she never happen upon a Nipple Convalescent Home…:).

