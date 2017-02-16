The Wine Purse Comes With A Hidden Spout & Can Hold Up To 2 Bottles Of Wine

Ladies, the latest in women’s fashion…the wine purse.

It’s no secret, most days we all need a glass of wine at the end of the day. But why does it have to be at the end of the day? Why not all day?

With the wine purse, you can keep the booze flowing any time and any place. The key lies in the secret spout. You wouldn’t even know the spout was there, if you didn’t already put the wine in yourself. Plus, the bigger bags can hold up to two bottles of wine! We guess, if you really wanted to, could other liquids in this purse…salad dressing, water, soda, etc. But really, it’s all about the a-a-a-a-alcohol.

The larger bags will cost you about $75. If you’re the clutch type, those will run you about $40.