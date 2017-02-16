Wife Surprises Her Hubby With A Positive Pregnancy Test In A Photo Booth

We’ve all seen videos and pictures of people announcing to the world that their pregnant. We live in an era where it’s quite common to share the good news with total strangers.

If you’re looking for a feel good moment today…this is it!

Redditor sikesmw got a really nice surprise while taking pictures with his wife in a photo booth. As the camera was flashing, picture by picture, his wife slowly brings the pregnancy test into frame. After three pictures, sikesmw finally realizes what is happening. By the fourth photo, he’s simply ecstatic!

Awwwww! Congrats to the very happy, soon-to-be parents!