An Entire Class Of 5th Graders Lose Their Minds When Their Gym Teacher Proposes To Their School Teacher

When you were in school, do you ever remember any of your teachers dating? Was there ever a suspicion?

Meet the 5th graders of Harry Russell Elementary School in West Carrollton, Ohio who suspected there might be something romantic happening between their gym teacher Mr. Seifert and their school teacher Miss Barker. While it was true that a relationship was brewing, Mr. Seifert decided to turn the tables on the students by professing his love for Miss Barker, then asking her to be his wife.

The idea behind the classroom proposal was that the couple met there. Seifert said…

“I pretty much figured that we met because of that school, we became friends because of that school, we fell in love because of that school, so it made sense. The teachers on our team, you become so close. We became a family there. I didn’t want those teachers to know [about the proposal] either. I spoke to my principal to make sure she thought it was appropriate to do and she was all for it.”

As for the 5th graders…did they approve? Heck yes they did! Their reaction is priceless. They just kept screaming and squealing. And after the proposal, they literally lost their minds!

By the way, Miss Barker said…”Yes!”