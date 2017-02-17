Blake Powers’ – #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Feb. 17-19

Laughs, wrestling, art, automobiles, dance performances, hockey, flowers, penguins, Legos and fishnets fill this weekend!

Friday

Craig Ferguson plays Winspear Opera House – according to their website, “Craig Ferguson is a Scottish-American television host, stand-up comedian, writer, actor, director, producer and voice artist. He began his career in the U.S. on The Drew Carey Show as the title character’s boss, Mr. Wick, a role that he played from 1996 to 2003. He wrote and starred in three films: The Big Tease, Saving Grace, and I’ll Be There. Craig Ferguson is the host of the game show Celebrity Name Game, and the host of Join or Die with Craig Ferguson on History. He was also the host of The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, an Emmy Award-nominated, Peabody Award-winning late-night talk show that aired on CBS from 2005 to 2014. Mature Audiences Only

WWE Live: Road To Wrestlemania at American Airlines Center – their website notes, “WWE returns to Dallas this winter on the road to Wrestlemania 33 with a Friday night LIVE event!See the Return of “Brock Lesnar” to Dallas for the first time since Wrestlemania 32! Who will be going to the Suplex City of Dallas?

Late Night at The DMA at Dallas Museum of Art – per their website, “Join us on the third Friday of each month, when the Museum is open until midnight. Each Late Night offers hundreds of experiences for visitors of all ages with performances, concerts, readings, film screenings, tours, family programs, and more

Friday – Sunday

2017 Dallas Autorama at Dallas Market Center with special guests Dukes Of Hazzard stars Tom Wopat and Catherine Bach, plus Skai Jackson from Disney’s Jessie and W superstar “Big Show.”

Disenchanted at Eismann Center – per their website, “What is DISENCHANTED!? Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that’s anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know – the original storybook heroines have come back to life to set the record straight. After multiple sold-out runs nationwide, these royal renegades tossed off their tiaras to bring their hilariously subversive, not-for-the-kiddies musical to you – and what you thought about princesses will never be the same! This production is part of the Eisemann Center Presents Theatre Series. To see a video clip, click here. May be inappropriate for ages 12 and under. Contains strong language!

Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music at Verizon Theatre – according to the Sesame Street Live website, “When the new music teacher’s instruments go missing, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and more come to the rescue and discover instruments they never knew existed. Children learn that everyone can make and enjoy beautiful music together.”

Saturday

The Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – 7pm – American Airlines Center

Sunday

Now – Feb. 24

$5 Admission at The Dallas Arboretum

Now – Feb. 28

Now – March 5

LEGO Americana Roadshow at Stonebriar Centre – per their website, “The Americana Roadshow is a highly visual, educational traveling display of large scale LEGO® models replicating some of our nation’s most well known landmarks. It’s fun for the whole family!”

Now – March 26

Cirque du Soleil: Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities at Lone Star Park – Grand Prairie – their website notes… “A mysterious and fascinating realm that disorients your senses and challenges your perceptions… step into the curio cabinet of an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of time, space and dimension in order to reinvent everything around him. Suddenly, the visible becomes invisible, perspectives are transformed, and the world is literally turned upside down.”

Now- March 27

Skyline 360 Tour at Klyde Warren Park – their website notes, “Join the Dallas Center for Architecture for a “standing” tour of the Dallas skyline. Klyde Warren Park offers the perfect vantage point to see the buildings that have made up Dallas’ architectural heritage for the last 100 years. From three vantage points in 25 minutes, you’ll learn all about the buildings that define our skyline in Uptown and Downtown Dallas. The tour begins at the games cart in the Reading and Games Room on the northwest side of the park. No advance registration is required.”

Now – June 9

Enjoy the weekend while listening to 98.7K-LUV!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed