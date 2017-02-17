Check Out What’s NEW In Theaters This Weekend!

Thinking about seeing a NEW movie this weekend?

Here are your choices!

Fist Fight – Rated R

A mild-mannered high-school teacher (Charlie Day) is accused of getting a fellow teacher (Ice Cube) fired, and is challenged to a fight after the school day ends in this comedy directed by Richie Keen.

Critics: Rottentomatoes.com notes, “Fist Fight boasts a surplus of comedic muscle but flails lazily, and far too few of its jokes land with enough force to register. Only 30% of critics LIKE

Blake: this could have been r-e-a-l-l-y funny… but… yawn! Move on.

The Great Wall – Rated PG-13

Starring global superstar Matt Damon and directed by one of the most breathtaking visual stylists of our time, Zhang Yimou (Hero, House of Flying Daggers), Legendary’s The Great Wall tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on the world’s most iconic structure. The first English-language production for Yimou is the largest film ever shot entirely in China.

The Great Wall also stars Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe and Andy Lau.

Critics: “For a Yimou Zhang film featuring Matt Damon and Willem Dafoe battling ancient monsters, The Great Wall is neither as exciting nor as entertainingly bonkers as one might hope”, according to Rottentomatoes.com. Just 37% of critics LIKE

Blake: after reading about and experiencing first-hand the different expectations Chinese and American movie audiences have, this is an example of trying to please both, and unfortunately, not doing so. I am sure it was an interesting experience for Matt Damon, and may prove an interesting matinee (lower-priced) experience for you.

A Cure For Wellness – Rated R

An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem. When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure. From Gore Verbinski, the visionary director of THE RING, comes the new psychological thriller, A Cure For Wellness.

Hmm? Afternoon cheap-seats will be more full than the evening, and out of these (3), A Cure For Wellness will probably be the top money-maker.

Otherwise, The Lego Batman Movie, Hidden Figures and John Wick: Chapter 2, will continue being better choices for you.

Have fun, enjoy your popcorn, and more importantly… your movie!

