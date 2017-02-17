Elvis Presley’s Grandchildren in Protective Custody

Two of Elvis Presley’s grand kids are in the custody of California’s Department of Children and Family Services after authorities found “inappropriate” photos and video of children on a computer owned by Lisa Marie Presley’s estranged husband. It is unclear when that discovery was made, as the news of it only appears in court documents.

Lisa Marie is in the process of divorcing Michael Lockwood, who is her fourth husband. They married in 2006 but separated last June. At the time, she accused him of being “an unsafe father” and requested that he see their children only during monitored visits.

According to London’s Daily Mail, the couple’s eight-year-old twins, Finley and Harper Lockwood, were removed from Presley’s home by the state agency. A hearing regarding their custody will reportedly take place next month.

Lisa Marie has four children. Her oldest daughter, 27-year-old Riley Keough, is a successful actress.