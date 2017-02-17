Elvis Presley’s Grandchildren in Protective Custody

February 17, 2017 10:14 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: elvis presley, grandchildren, Michael Lockwood, Protective Custody

Two of Elvis Presley’s grand kids are in the custody of California’s Department of Children and Family Services after authorities found “inappropriate” photos and video of children on a computer owned by Lisa Marie Presley’s estranged husband. It is unclear when that discovery was made, as the news of it only appears in court documents.

Lisa Marie is in the process of divorcing Michael Lockwood, who is her fourth husband. They married in 2006 but separated last June. At the time, she accused him of being “an unsafe father” and requested that he see their children only during monitored visits.

According to London’s Daily Mail, the couple’s eight-year-old twins, Finley and Harper Lockwood, were removed from Presley’s home by the state agency. A hearing regarding their custody will reportedly take place next month.

Lisa Marie has four children. Her oldest daughter, 27-year-old Riley Keough, is a successful actress.

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live